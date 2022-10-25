Create New Account
Building on Quicksand -- Why the Political Stars Move Right
The left side of the political aisle builds their policies on quicksand, which cannot exist in anything but a zero gravity environment, and even there it is suspect. The values and policies of the Democrats and the modern day left have gone so far out of whack, that political stars like Kari Lake + Tulsi Gabbard have left the Democratic Party, and why any potential political star cannot prosper and grow when having to defend policies and ideas so out of the realm of reality, like puberty blockers for children, drag queen story hour, and black only dorms.#tulsi #karilake #uspolitics #maga


