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2017: A Sampling of Human Affairs
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3 views • August 26, 2020
"Watch out for the task masters, the rule layers, the hypocrites in priest’s clothing; the scolds and those poison-drunk with the hatred of their own misery and self-denial of the impulse to live.
Avoid them. Do not follow the prescriptions of those who hate you for laughing. Do not listen to those who despise you for being freer than they are. But don’t fight them. Just walk the other way. And don’t look back."
~ Liam Scheff
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(2017: A Sampling of Human Affairs) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
Avoid them. Do not follow the prescriptions of those who hate you for laughing. Do not listen to those who despise you for being freer than they are. But don’t fight them. Just walk the other way. And don’t look back."
~ Liam Scheff
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
(2017: A Sampling of Human Affairs) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
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