MEVI ROUND TABLE: EXPERTS EXAMINE VACCINE INJURY EVIDENCE

At the MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury, held at the MAHA Institute in Washington, D.C., leading scientists, physicians, researchers, and parents gathered to examine emerging evidence surrounding vaccine injury and the rise in chronic illness among children.

In this powerful reflection, Del Bigtree discusses the growing body of research presented at the MEVI Round Table, including scientific data, expert analysis, and firsthand accounts from families affected by vaccine injury. The event highlighted a shifting landscape in public health, where more experts are openly questioning long-standing assumptions about vaccine safety, transparency, and regulatory oversight.

As ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) marks ten years of legal victories, investigative journalism, and advocacy for medical transparency, Bigtree explains how lawsuits, independent research, and grassroots activism have helped bring previously suppressed questions about vaccine injury and pharmaceutical liability into the national conversation.

With increasing numbers of scientists, policymakers, and parents demanding accountability, the dialogue around vaccine safety and informed consent is entering a new phase—one focused on open debate, scientific rigor, and transparency in public health policy.