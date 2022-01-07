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Truth Bros: Testing The Test [3/3]
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681 views • January 07, 2022
[PART 3 OF 3] In this final video: The Truth Bros continue the investigation on the CV19 test (donated by an anonymous donor), investigating the contents using multiple cameras, a microscope, heat, and a couple circumstances. They also break open the little tester box which was a little more complicated than they had anticipated. Thanks for watching!
Music Used In Video:
Project 863 (Main Title)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy9T0KBvSio&;list=OLAK5uy_kmdcgfds85AkAwh-T4sJxZfniVhgcQ6oE
Chapters:
00:00 Intro and Recap
00:32 Cont. of PT 2
00:52 "Who Kicked It?"
02:04 Another Bristle
02:48 Rub Test Briefing
03:12 Overview Of Equipment Used
03:27 The Rubbing
04:45 Examination
04:55 "And there's a bristle--"
05:47 Bristle--Part in; Part out.
06:14 Walking Around The Object
06:29 Heat Applied
07:00 Overview of Bristle
07:30 The Other Tip
08:00 Midsection
09:06 Another Bristle
09:58 Another Bristle + Heat
10:37 Battery Death
11:50 Tester Disassembly
12:15 It's Open!
12:50 PCB Out
13:08 Examination
13:36 Aluminum Compartments
14:15 Observation of Contents
15:48 A Closer Look
18:12 Conclusion
A Truth Bros Production
Truth Bros: Brothers that seek out truth in adventure. Come join us as we embark on the journey of truth!
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
God is truth.
Music Used In Video:
Project 863 (Main Title)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy9T0KBvSio&;list=OLAK5uy_kmdcgfds85AkAwh-T4sJxZfniVhgcQ6oE
Chapters:
00:00 Intro and Recap
00:32 Cont. of PT 2
00:52 "Who Kicked It?"
02:04 Another Bristle
02:48 Rub Test Briefing
03:12 Overview Of Equipment Used
03:27 The Rubbing
04:45 Examination
04:55 "And there's a bristle--"
05:47 Bristle--Part in; Part out.
06:14 Walking Around The Object
06:29 Heat Applied
07:00 Overview of Bristle
07:30 The Other Tip
08:00 Midsection
09:06 Another Bristle
09:58 Another Bristle + Heat
10:37 Battery Death
11:50 Tester Disassembly
12:15 It's Open!
12:50 PCB Out
13:08 Examination
13:36 Aluminum Compartments
14:15 Observation of Contents
15:48 A Closer Look
18:12 Conclusion
A Truth Bros Production
Truth Bros: Brothers that seek out truth in adventure. Come join us as we embark on the journey of truth!
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
God is truth.
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