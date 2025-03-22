Let's talk about health and healing!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



When all liability was removed from pharma, it was placed on Health and Human Services. So I've had to go in that vaccine court. It's called, euphemistically, it's neither a court, and vaccines are drugs, by the way, and they defend their vaccines at all costs.



The vaccine is presumed innocent. These poor little families go in there with their severely injured children. And the movie is called 1986 The Act. You can get it at 1986theact.com and you'll see an attorney, Michael R Hugo and Barbara Loe Fisher, who wrote the book A Shot In The Dark. By the way, Candace Owens, a beautiful lady, she credits and uses A Shot In The Dark and credits that 1984 book of Barbara Loe Fisher.

You and I both know how they got Ronald Reagan to sign that into law in 1986 don't we? And that'll all come out, the second assassination attempt or denying Ronald Reagan healing therapy for his colon cancer, and that's what we're going to talk about today. We're going to keep talking about nutrition and true health and healing.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/21/2025

The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfDetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qzr90-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Barbara Loe Fisher: https://www.nvic.org/about/staff-volunteers/barbara-loe-fisher

1986 The Act: 1986theact.com