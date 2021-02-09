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Heartbreaking Injuries and Doctors WARNING!
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884 views • February 09, 2021
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I’ve compiled this 36 minute video together from some heartbreaking and TRUTH filled clips… We the American people, have a right to know the truth! There are so many people being injured and dying from this so-called covid vaccine. 💉😔
As hard as it may be to watch, it's important that we search and share the TRUTH with those we love.
I’ve compiled this 36 minute video together from some heartbreaking and TRUTH filled clips… We the American people, have a right to know the truth! There are so many people being injured and dying from this so-called covid vaccine. 💉😔
As hard as it may be to watch, it's important that we search and share the TRUTH with those we love.
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