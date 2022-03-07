CHRISTIANS’ EXCUSES FOR SIN TODAY, Deut 34:5-7; Genesis 2:17; 3:11-12, 1 John 5::16-17, 20220306

CHRISTIANS’ EXCUSES FOR SIN TODAY, Deut 34:5-7; Genesis 2:17; 3:11-12, 20220306

Numbers 20:1-12; Deut 34:5-7; 1 Sam 3:7-18; 4:12-18; 1 Sam 15:20-29; Genesis 2:17; 3:11-12; Rom 6:23; 1 John 5:16-17

What is a Christian?

A Christian is one who has shown genuine repentance toward GOD and faith toward the LORD Jesus Christ as his or her Master, surrendered his or her life fully to the control of the Holy Spirit for daily obedience, have been united to Christ through baptism.

What is an Excuse?

An Excuse is not accepting responsibility for what one has done in order to face the consequence.

What is Sin?

Sin is disobedience against GOD’s specific commandments, sometimes through compromise, knowingly, or unknowingly.

What is the result of sin or disobedience against GOD? Punishment or Death.

When combined together we get the name for our lesson today, Christians’ Excuses for Sin Today. Excuses for sin is nothing new, because we hate to take responsibility for our actions, and prefer, rather to justify why we should not be punished.

GOD told our first parents in Genesis 2:17:

17 But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die. Amen!

In Romans 6:23 GOD says:

For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen!

1 John 5:16-17

16 If any man see his brother sin a sin which is not unto death, he shall ask, and he shall give him life for them that sin not unto death. There is a sin unto death: I do not say that he shall pray for it. 17 All unrighteousness is sin: and there is a sin not unto death. Amen!

Our first father Adam tried to excuse his disobedience in the Garden of Eden. Genesis 3:11-12

11 And He said, Who told thee that thou wast naked? Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat? 12 And the man said, The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat. Amen!

Prophet Moses and High Priest Aaron were commanded with specific instructions. However, they disobeyed.