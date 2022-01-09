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Ghislaine Maxwell / Wayfair -John Mcafee's deadman Q switch - moving the deck chairs on the Titanic
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293 views • January 09, 2022
originally uploaded July 2020 - removed by youtube for 'hate speech' ...so many secrets in this 'all over the place' video ..
https://www.skopenow.com/news/outrageously-priced-wayfair-cabinets-lead-to-human-trafficking-conspiracy
https://www.syracuse.com/business/2020/07/wayfair-responds-to-sex-trafficking-conspiracy-theory-over-cabinets-with-human-names.html
https://mashable.com/article/qanon-study-two-people-wrote-q-posts-4chan-8kun
https://www.benton.org/headlines/minutes-trump-left-office-millions-pentagon%E2%80%99s-dormant-ip-addresses-sprang-life
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9984513/Mysterious-Pentagon-program-started-exact-day-Trump-left-office-expires-8-months-later.html
https://www.skopenow.com/news/outrageously-priced-wayfair-cabinets-lead-to-human-trafficking-conspiracy
https://www.syracuse.com/business/2020/07/wayfair-responds-to-sex-trafficking-conspiracy-theory-over-cabinets-with-human-names.html
https://mashable.com/article/qanon-study-two-people-wrote-q-posts-4chan-8kun
https://www.benton.org/headlines/minutes-trump-left-office-millions-pentagon%E2%80%99s-dormant-ip-addresses-sprang-life
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9984513/Mysterious-Pentagon-program-started-exact-day-Trump-left-office-expires-8-months-later.html
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