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A dozen short reports. China Tech News Flash! #98
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31 views • December 24, 2020
Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China, Jeff
Source articles: https://www.patreon.com/posts/45388066
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaTechNewsFlash1/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlashChina
Website: http://www.chinatechnewsflash.com
Sign up to Patreon to see this and all the other CTNF videos: https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Phone (France time zone): +33-6-12458821
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-j-brown-0517477/
VK: https://vk.com/chinarisingradiosinoland
WeChat and WhatsApp: +86-19806711824
Source articles: https://www.patreon.com/posts/45388066
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaTechNewsFlash1/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlashChina
Website: http://www.chinatechnewsflash.com
Sign up to Patreon to see this and all the other CTNF videos: https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Phone (France time zone): +33-6-12458821
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-j-brown-0517477/
VK: https://vk.com/chinarisingradiosinoland
WeChat and WhatsApp: +86-19806711824
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