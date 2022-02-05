MILITARY BEING CALLED IN, LAST LIVING SIGNER OF CONSTITUTIONAL CHARTER SUES FED GOVERNMENT/TRUDEAU

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
28234 subscribers
Please Share this video far and wide - Censorship is aiding the destruction of Basic Human Rights
Premier Brian Peckford who is the last living First Minister, drafter and signatory of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms joins the program. The Canadian Constitutional Charter of Rights and Freedoms is akin to the Bill of Rights in the United States. The Charter is the highest law of the land in Canada. Peckman is suing the Canadian federal government as a main applicant with the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Canada and we must protect Western nations from sliding back to the middle ages before the Magna Carta. You can support the legal actions in Canada and learn more at https://JCCF.ca - You can also follow Mr. Peckford on his blog at https://peckford42.wordpress.com/
This show is dedicated to my fellow Canadians and Canadian journalists who have been fighting along side of me for years: Claude of the Beyond Mystic Show, Amazing Polly, Maryam Henein, Amina Motola and Kyle Kemper because I know his heart is in the right place.
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MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.