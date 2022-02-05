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MILITARY BEING CALLED IN, LAST LIVING SIGNER OF CONSTITUTIONAL CHARTER SUES FED GOVERNMENT/TRUDEAU
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528 views • February 05, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

28234 subscribers


Please Share this video far and wide - Censorship is aiding the destruction of Basic Human Rights

Premier Brian Peckford who is the last living First Minister, drafter and signatory of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms joins the program. The Canadian Constitutional Charter of Rights and Freedoms is akin to the Bill of Rights in the United States. The Charter is the highest law of the land in Canada. Peckman is suing the Canadian federal government as a main applicant with the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Canada and we must protect Western nations from sliding back to the middle ages before the Magna Carta. You can support the legal actions in Canada and learn more at https://JCCF.ca - You can also follow Mr. Peckford on his blog at https://peckford42.wordpress.com/

This show is dedicated to my fellow Canadians and Canadian journalists who have been fighting along side of me for years: Claude of the Beyond Mystic Show, Amazing Polly, Maryam Henein, Amina Motola and Kyle Kemper because I know his heart is in the right place.

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks!; chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Keywords
constitutionmilitaryvaccinegovernmentjustin trudeaucanadaconvoytruckerslaw suitsarah westallinjectionweflockdownwestallcovid-19canadian charter of rights and freedomsbusiness game changers radiopeckfordfreedom convoypremier brian peckford
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