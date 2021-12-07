Dr. Tenpenny on the Spiritual Implications of COVID Injections

The ongoing battle over the COVID injections is more profound than just a superficial battle on health, pathology, and vaccines, extending into the spiritual realm, internationally renown vaccine expert Dr. Sheri Tenpenny tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. "We are in for a very dark winter," says Tenpenny, pointing to the targeting of even small children for these dangerous shots. "This is not about health or public health, it's about causing illness and death in people." Warning of an incoming "tsunami" of deaths from the shots, Tenpenny suggests that this is actually a diabolical plot, pointing to the changes in an individual's DNA and other horrors. Ultimately we are fighting "powers and principalities," she says, citing the Bible. Tenpenny has been frequently accused of peddling "disinformation" and "misinformation," so she addresses those attacks and says she wears the badge with pride.