Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Nov 3, 2023





Mike Saavedra and Harvey Gonzalez from Strategic Response Partners join Del from Acapulco just days after an unprecedented category 5 hurricane pummeled the resort town, leaving large-scale destruction in its wake. Hear the first hand account from this boots-on-the-ground response team about the abysmal recovery effort from the Mexican government to help bring even the most basic lifesaving supplies to the almost one million people affected.

#Acapulco #Otis #Category5 #StrategicResponsePartners





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ti6a4-acapulco-reeling-after-devastating-hurricane-otis.html