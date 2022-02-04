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Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez-'The Spike Protein Doesn't Exist'
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254 views • February 04, 2022
Argentine doctor Luis Marcelo Martínez has read the entire virology literature and is sure that the SARS-COV-2 Virus and its Spike protein has never existed. He also explains why it's unlikely that a vaccinated person is contagious and suggest to all those who express pseudo-magnetism to avoid taking more doses.
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