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WILL YOU BE LEFT BEHIND - GOING THRU THE TRIBULATION PERIOD
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13 views • December 30, 2019
Pastor Andrew Russel gives this message to those who are left behind after the Rapture and it is also a wake-up call for those who are lukewarm in their Christian walk with the Lord and those who are ignorant of bible prophecy. This is a guide and information to those who will be around at the Tribulation period. The message will give you a general overview of the Tribulation which will last for seven years. The music for the video clip is from "The Book of Eli Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Atticus Ross: Panoramic (Track 01)" and some of the video clips are from the "Left Behind Movie by Cloud Ten". Download the Survival Guide at: http://freepdfhosting.com/e416e7b6a5.pdf
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