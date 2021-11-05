© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Caught In Lies! Rand Paul DESTROYS Fauci Again!
Follow
0
Share
Report
174 views • November 05, 2021
The Evil Fauci is exposed in this video. If you like the communist rule of Fauci, then you will hate this video. All other Americans will love it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Steve Bannon's War Room Plays Fauci's destruction: https://rumble.com/voqim4-episode-1390-migrants-are-invading-our-lives.html
2) Naomi Wolf on War Room lays out the truth and the NAZI tactics being used: https://rumble.com/voq7e7-episode-1389-we-have-yet-to-run-the-table.html
3) ‘Fauci-ism’ Is Child Abuse: https://rumble.com/vopt23-fauci-ism-is-child-abuse.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Steve Bannon's War Room Plays Fauci's destruction: https://rumble.com/voqim4-episode-1390-migrants-are-invading-our-lives.html
2) Naomi Wolf on War Room lays out the truth and the NAZI tactics being used: https://rumble.com/voq7e7-episode-1389-we-have-yet-to-run-the-table.html
3) ‘Fauci-ism’ Is Child Abuse: https://rumble.com/vopt23-fauci-ism-is-child-abuse.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.