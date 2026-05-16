Guy accidentally walks onto the scene while they are filming the hantavirus hoax

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How many people are going to believe this BS this time... I predict if they try to enforce this again, they are going to get dragged into the street and torched...
I'm not advocating violence, I'm very peaceful guy... I'm just pointing out how this ball is going to bounce.
Mirrored from Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute.