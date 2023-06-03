UNEARTHING THE OLD WORLD - AN INTRODUCTION TO TARTARIA -- or ANTIQUI -TECH

#REALhistory

I’ve always known.

The thousands of books I’d read and re-read as a child…

The ancient maps I’d study for hours and hours….

The illustrations and pictures of these books and maps, the magical faerie tale settings….

It’s always been there, peeking back from behind a cloak of mystery, yet in plain sight for all to see…

The histories I’d read until they were imbedded in my memory…. Histories not from schoolbooks or modern sources but from old old books and tomes that were published prior to the twentieth century…

The old Irish records from the early 1900s that my mother would play, again and again…

They all hinted. They all whispered….





This is a production made by J Boosters, though I have my own production in the works. Please forgive the delay on the MIth Chronicler productions. I’m ill with pneumonia (don’t worry, I have a hook up for antibiotics and won’t have to go anywhere near a Hospital) and struggling with a ton of other heavy issues. Still, my work is what keeps me sane. I know it’s silly to focus my efforts on intellectual artistic pursuits right now, but when I’m crafting a compilation or a production it puts me in a very peaceful, happy place where I’m in control and all of my problems melt away. It keeps me sane. Though the next few upcoming videos will most likely be historical/documentary type productions like this video (except crafted by me, not mirrored) I would like to know what sort of videos I make that you enjoy the most. I’m curious. I have such a diverse audience. If you prefer a particular type or genre (besides Pandemic Babies, Nobs!!! Lol! I will certainly get back to that, though, I haven’t forgotten) please write it in the comments.





Don’t forget I’m not able to comment, reply, or hit the like/dislike button on anything. Bitchute never gave me a reason for this, just the punishment.

I hope you are all doing well.

Love and blessings,

Mith Chronicler