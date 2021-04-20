Extraterrestrial History Secret Societies

Do you recognize our Grand Master? Why do you think he came back through the Templar line (York Commandery, Wayfarers Lodge #1001)? But keep in mind that the Enoch prophecy was symbolic (obviously, since Enoch came long before JBM), signifying that 'the last Grand Master will be the King'. Because RayEl is a Templar, and he is Christ, he is, therefore, the last Grand Master, thereby fulfilling the Enoch/JBM prophecy.



He has also fulfilled the less understood HA Masonic prophecy. The Bible makes multiple references identifying the Messiah through variations on: "'The stone the builders rejected has become the capstone". As you know, Freemasonry is the esoteric "Guild of Builders". In early adulthood, RayEl was invited into the Masonic brotherhood. Quite unexpectedly, he was mistakenly black-balled, when senior Lodge members were trying

to reject a different candidate. The Masons believe that their Master was "a stone originally rejected by the builders". Later, the Masons rectified their error, and RayEl was brought into the Craft, and up through the Knights Templar. Incidentally, in Hebrew Sacred Gematria, "Ra-El" (the accepted Hebrew short-form of his name) = 231, a number with a transliteration that means "Masonic", further identifying him as the "Builder of the Temple".



The Knights Templar had a commission, and after all of these centuries, we will have fulfilled that commission when he takes the throne, so at that time we will be released from our vows, decommissioned, and replaced by the Ecumenical Knights of Lord RayEl. The "Great Work" is the commission given to those who have worked behind the scenes, to bring the New Kingdom to fruition and now is the time to come together in most just of causes under one banner.