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Unlearn - Pass forward: Feudalsim - a contract of Silience!
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38 views • December 02, 2019
Feudalism and its implications do not simply pertain to the perceived external actions of day to day business and human affairs – these constructs and this methodology of control extends itself into the beyond; into those realms which are not seen at present but which hold sway over every living and dead thing that passes between it's “borders.”
Original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phHx29_Ijhs
Please also see this on Usury: https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html
Original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phHx29_Ijhs
Please also see this on Usury: https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html
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