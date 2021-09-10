EUROPA: The Last Battle - Part 10 (2019)

Our choices are no longer just Left or Right, our choices are Nationalism or Globalism/International Communism.No matter what the Anti-White media says, true nationalism represents TRUE biological diversity. Love of your own race and culture does not mean hatred of other races. Every people have the right to preserve their own unique heritage, culture, character, art, literature, music, values, faith and other characteristics that define them in their own countries. All races have the right to live in peace in their own homelands free from the threat of demographic replacement. This is about preservation, pride and love for our own people and not "supremacism" or racism. Globalists and Cultural Marxists represent ANTI-Diversity because they want to DESTROY racial identity and the unique distinctions between the divergent human races.We are now standing at the crossroads, it is five minutes to midnight and we are very quickly running out of time. In fact, this is our moment of truth. It’s time to reclaim our destiny and our dignity. It’s time for proud people to rise their flags again, and this time the flags will never go down again. We will revive the European spirit again, protect our borders, our people and our families. We will return to health, to virtue and to nature once again. We will be whole, once again.We must secure the existence of our people and a future for European children. This is our last chance.We must seek revolution through the education of the masses. When the information is available to the people, systemic change will be inevitable and unavoidable.Official page for the documentary:Playlist: