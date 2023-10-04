Create New Account
SFA Hand To Hand Before The Threat
Every attack exists at 3 moments in time, the Before, the During and the After learning how to instinctively recognize and react to these opportunities is essential to your survival. Here Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti teaches you to take advantage of both Striker or Grappler right Before they initiate their attacks.

self defensemartial artshand to handclose quarters battleclose quarters combatdefensive tactics

