SFA Hand To Hand Before The Threat

Every attack exists at 3 moments in time, the Before, the During and the After learning how to instinctively recognize and react to these opportunities is essential to your survival. Here Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti teaches you to take advantage of both Striker or Grappler right Before they initiate their attacks.
