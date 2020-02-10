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The David Knight Show (10Feb20 Full Show) IDIOCRACY: AOC’s Green Socialism of “Milton Keynes”
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29 views • February 10, 2020
— 00:04:29 Oscars should begin with a disclaimer: “Based on a false narrative”. Here’s a taste of the nonsense on display & the latest anti-male fantasy “Birds of Prey”
— 00:11:24 Biden is circling the drain as his wife reads speeches to fewer than a dozen people while standing at a podium next to a pool table
— 00:13:53 Racist hypocrisy boomerangs on Warren’s campaign
— 00:31:44 Internet censorship — a bipartisan agreement. Pelosi demands Twitter & Facebook censor a political ad featuring her SOTU tantrum & GOP demands they censor Iranian leaders
— 00:46:28 Rob Reiner gets desperate & nasty, Archie Bunker describes today’s Democrats 50 years ago
— 01:04:16 Bernie says Trump mislabeled him as a “communist”. Communists always lie. But here’s PROOF Bernie IS a communist
— 01:10:37 Chris Matthews went off on socialism that would have executed him in the public square this weekend. Four yrs ago, Hillary & Wassermann Schultz (DNC chair) refused to say there was any difference between socialism and the Democrats
— 01:23:57 Occasional-Cortex’s college major was economics. She should get her money back. Now she has proposed building electric vehicle charging stations across the US as ALL the Democrats plan to ban non-electric cars in 10-15 years
— 01:55:50 Mexican village arms its children in a replay of “The Magnificent Seven
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:11:24 Biden is circling the drain as his wife reads speeches to fewer than a dozen people while standing at a podium next to a pool table
— 00:13:53 Racist hypocrisy boomerangs on Warren’s campaign
— 00:31:44 Internet censorship — a bipartisan agreement. Pelosi demands Twitter & Facebook censor a political ad featuring her SOTU tantrum & GOP demands they censor Iranian leaders
— 00:46:28 Rob Reiner gets desperate & nasty, Archie Bunker describes today’s Democrats 50 years ago
— 01:04:16 Bernie says Trump mislabeled him as a “communist”. Communists always lie. But here’s PROOF Bernie IS a communist
— 01:10:37 Chris Matthews went off on socialism that would have executed him in the public square this weekend. Four yrs ago, Hillary & Wassermann Schultz (DNC chair) refused to say there was any difference between socialism and the Democrats
— 01:23:57 Occasional-Cortex’s college major was economics. She should get her money back. Now she has proposed building electric vehicle charging stations across the US as ALL the Democrats plan to ban non-electric cars in 10-15 years
— 01:55:50 Mexican village arms its children in a replay of “The Magnificent Seven
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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