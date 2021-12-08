The solution to the oppression in the world

Today Muslims are standing on the dilemma of destiny and they inevitability have to choose one of the two options: degeneration or "return to Islam"!

The holy movement of "return to Islam", with the spiritual leadership of his excellency Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani may god protect him with the flags of guidance that have turned into black in mourning for the tragedy of oppression and injustice, invites the genuine Islam and is the only preparer of the ground for justice and equity in the world; an "oppressive" world which is full of ignorance, imitation, passions, worldliness, prejudice, arrogance and superstition and the time for its change has arrived.

Source: The website for the office of Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani

https://www.alkhorasani .com/en/video/1390/

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Oggi i musulmani si trovano davanti al dilemma del destino e devono inevitabilmente scegliere una delle due opzioni: degenerazione o "ritorno all'Islam"!

Il santo movimento del "ritorno all'Islam", con la guida spirituale di sua eccellenza Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani che Dio lo protegga con le bandiere di guida che sono diventate nere in lutto per la tragedia dell'oppressione e dell'ingiustizia, invita il vero Islam ed è l'unico preparatore del terreno per la giustizia e l'equità nel mondo; un mondo "opprimente" pieno di ignoranza, imitazione, passioni, mondanità, pregiudizio, arroganza e superstizione ed è arrivato il momento del suo cambiamento.

Fonte: il sito web dell'ufficio di Mansoor Hashemi Khorasani

https://www.alkhorasani .com/en/video/1390/