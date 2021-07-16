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THE FENCE IS DOWN Aliens, UFOs & Alex Collier
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1197 views • July 16, 2021
In 2021 Space Force and the Benevolent Species have taken down the entire 22 Dark Fleet in ANTARCTICA.
THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO CHANGE VERY DRAMATICALY.
GAME OVER
Alex Collier speaks of the Andromedan Message in a series of videos. Many sources where used to finish this video and I cleaned up the audio.
Our Galactic Families are closer than you think and these Benevolent People are helping us through a transition to a brighter light and of a much higher frequencies of existence.
Enjoy
SOURCE:
Andromedan Message THE FENCE IS DOWN Part 3 - https://youtu.be/YI9EyG9EfYA
There are also many other inclusions from various sources.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO CHANGE VERY DRAMATICALY.
GAME OVER
Alex Collier speaks of the Andromedan Message in a series of videos. Many sources where used to finish this video and I cleaned up the audio.
Our Galactic Families are closer than you think and these Benevolent People are helping us through a transition to a brighter light and of a much higher frequencies of existence.
Enjoy
SOURCE:
Andromedan Message THE FENCE IS DOWN Part 3 - https://youtu.be/YI9EyG9EfYA
There are also many other inclusions from various sources.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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