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** CELEBRITIES, BILLIONAIRES, PREPPING FOR DISASTER? ** Suspicious Observers – 20/Sep/2021
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2925 views • September 22, 2021
** CELEBRITIES, BILLIONAIRES, PREPPING, NON-COMPLIANCE –
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 20/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1OcM87qEBs
- Observers, every day it seems we have more in common with the 'elite' than we realized. Billionaires and celebrities are prepping, and more and more-often are choosing NOT to comply with authority.
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 20/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1OcM87qEBs
- Observers, every day it seems we have more in common with the 'elite' than we realized. Billionaires and celebrities are prepping, and more and more-often are choosing NOT to comply with authority.
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