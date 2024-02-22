⚡️Ukraine Fired NATO-style MLRS Rockets at a Clinical Hospital in the city of Donetsk

⚡️Ukraine fired from a NATO-style MLRS at the laboratory building of the Republican Clinical Hospital in the city of Donetsk. A medical staff member was injured. 📣📣 122 mm caliber rockets with increased range (up to 40 km) produced in Eastern Europe (after its accession to the NATO bloc) - the Czech Republic or Slovakia - were used. The Czech Republic supplied them to Ukraine. Patrick Lancaster reporting.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.