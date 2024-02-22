Create New Account
⚡️Ukraine Fired NATO-style MLRS Rockets at a Clinical Hospital in the city of Donetsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

⚡️Ukraine fired from a NATO-style MLRS at the laboratory building of the Republican Clinical Hospital in the city of Donetsk.  A medical staff member was injured.  📣📣 122 mm caliber rockets with increased range (up to 40 km) produced in Eastern Europe (after its accession to the NATO bloc) - the Czech Republic or Slovakia - were used.  The Czech Republic supplied them to Ukraine. Patrick Lancaster reporting.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

