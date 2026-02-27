Naturopathic Doctors on Chopping Block, Vaccine Injuries at ACIP, Casey Means Confirmation Hearing - The RSB Show 2-27-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Naturopathic Doctors on Chopping Block, Women’s Cardio Crisis, Vaccine Injuries at ACIP, Aphis Chenopodii Glauci, Casey Means Confirmation Hearing, Forever Chemicals, Microplastics, Informed Consent Lawsuit, Wikipedia Harm, School Tests Scores Decline, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/naturopathic-doctors-on-chopping-block-womens-cardio-crisis-vaccine-injuries-discussed-at-asip-aphis-chenopodii-glauci-casey-means-confirmation-hearing-forever-chemicals-microplastics/