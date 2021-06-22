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Globalist Banker Jaques Attali (1981 Interview) DEPOPULATION PLANS
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869 views • June 22, 2021
Jacques Attali - Rothschild linked globalist and French political toast maker:

"euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of our future societies..."
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"Globalist Banker Predicted Scamdemic & Genocide of The Useless" https://www.thebernician.net/globalist-banker-predicted-scamdemic-genocide-of-the-useless/
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Avancer Par Peur - L'Express Magazine - 2009
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/societe/sante/avancer-par-peur_758721.html

Channel 4 News - Swine Flu scandal expose - 2010 - Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, Council of Europe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV1IZVT_LCE

Jacques Attali - A Brief History of the Future - 2006
https://www.docdroid.net/nYx7izy/a-brief-history-of-the-future-jacques-attali-pdf#page=243
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Brief-History-Future-Controversial-Twenty-First/dp/1611450136

Parlon de Medecine - Presented by Jean Paul Escande - 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6UdJB_sYL8

Jacques Attali - L'Avenir de la vie - Interviews with Michel Salomon -1981
https://straight2point.info/the-1981-michel-salomon-jacques-attali-interview/
https://www.amazon.fr/LAvenir-vie-Salomon/dp/222150237X
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Jacques Attali (GlobalistWhitePapers) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/uw1ShsXSmfJ8/
tangentopolis (world orders review)
Keywords
globalistdepopulationbankerjaques attali
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