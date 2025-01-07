Chris Rossini: Trump Mixed Bag, MAGA Pushes Globalist North American Union

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Rossini of The Ron Paul Institute discusses the incoming Trump administration, the calls by MAGA for a North American Union, the Pentagon's pivot to the Middle East and Asia, the economy, Elon Musk's technocracy, having a glass-half-full outlook on life, and more!
Websites
Ron Paul Institute https://ronpaulinstitute.org
Liberty Report https://rumble.com/c/RonPaulLibertyReport
Chris Rossini on TNT Radio https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/?s=rossini
About Chris Rossini
Chris Rossini works with The Ron Paul Institute and is Co-Host of the Friday edition of The Ron Paul Liberty Report.
