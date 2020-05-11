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The Origins of Militarized Police: From Peace Officer to Command and Control
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23 views • May 11, 2020
To say that the militarization of the police is nothing new is to ignore America’s recent history as well as the long-standing model of a peace officer. As the feds have pushed to militarize local police, the focus has shifted from one who keeps the peace to one who enforces the law – and that’s an important difference.
Path to Liberty: May 11, 2020
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Path to Liberty: May 11, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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