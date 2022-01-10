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BASES2015 Bases at The Barge Part 3 Danielle la Verite
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112 views • January 10, 2022
Danielle la Verite was a ferocious video blogger, in 2015, doing a cutting and extremely humorous "Top Tossers of the Week" series, which really cut to the chase.
With the tension of the premiere of Max and Sarah in public, adding light relief and glamour, Danielle ended the day with some fun.
With the tension of the premiere of Max and Sarah in public, adding light relief and glamour, Danielle ended the day with some fun.
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