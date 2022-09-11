S E V E N - DYLAN AVERY DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE "COLLAPSE" OF WTC-7 ON 9/11 AND DR. LEROY HULSEY'S STUDY

This 45-minute film, directed by Dylan Avery and narrated by beloved actor Ed Asner, tells the story of World Trade Center Building 7 — from its jaw-dropping “collapse” on 9/11 to the government’s blatant cover-up to the intrepid study by Dr. Leroy Hulsey and his Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Source: https://archive.org/details/s-e-v-e-n-a-new-film-by-dylan-avery-about-the-quot-collapsequot-of-wtc-7-amp-dr.

