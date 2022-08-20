The Science That Never Was The Great Barrier Reef Is The Most Healthiest It Has Ever Been.





https://rumble.com/v1go0qx-the-science-that-never-was-the-great-barrier-reef..html





Original Source

https://youtu.be/4_qWb3SMp30





I take a look at the recent publication showing that the Great Barrier Reef is the best it has ever been on record. Clearly demonstrating the false alarmist claims, the video hits hard at the climate alarmist cult





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Global Warming Dismissed, Political Agendas, Using Climate Change Hoax