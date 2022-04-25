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SCET-50, Alien Interview - Nuclear War Foretold at Area-51 // LtCol SC
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1882 views • April 25, 2022
LtCol SC was the Delta Force Guard during the Alien Interview at Area-51. In 1984 the Alien stated there would be Nuclear War in about half a century - which puts us right about now...
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