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National Anthem Sung Like a Prayer by Army Wife alone in Army Hangar with Blackhawk
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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152 views • June 11, 2021
THAT OUR FLAG WAS STILL THERE is the cry, as our Liberties are challenged everywhere we turn. So, we pray on this FLAG DAY (June 14) and every day, that by God's Mercy and Grace, we will always be able to see our Banner of Liberty flying high.

THE VIDEO: On the day that Ann filmed this raw, spontaneous, unplugged, and unfiltered video, she was overcome with emotion as she considered the Price that has already been paid for our Freedom as well as what life would be like, if we were to lose Liberty and never see our Flag on the horizon again. And so, she began to sing the Anthem in a way that each word, truly matters.

ARMY WIFE: Ann M. Wolf is known for her many ceremonies that honor our KIA/POW/MIAs, as well as for her soulful singing and multiple music recordings. But she is also a military wife. Hence, this short film pays additional respect to her husband, Sgt. Byerly (as noted in the credits of this video), who has served over 20 years in two branches of the military, (Coast Guard and currently, Army) as an A and P Aviation Mechanic. One of Ann's favorite places is among the many helicopters that her husband has worked on or deployed with. It is her joy to rest for a few moments with them in the hangar or out where she can watch them take off, soar, and land. She is incredibly grateful for having been a military wife, Blue Star mother, as well as sister of an ANG Veteran and daughter of a WW2 Vet, all of how she came to see through the eyes of the one percent who serve.

ARTIST INFORMATION: https://annmwolf.info/
Keywords
star-spangled-bannerflag-dayblackhawk-helicopter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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