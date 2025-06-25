Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, approaches an IDF Puma armored personnel carrier, throws an (IED) into its open hatch - kills 7 Israeli Soldiers

Al-Qassam Brigades fighter exploiting the Israeli army's complacency near Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza Strip.

Using debris from destroyed buildings and bomb craters for cover, he approaches an IDF Puma armored personnel carrier and throws an improvised explosive device (IED) into its open hatch.

The result: all seven Israeli soldiers inside the vehicle were killed.

Israeli military says 7 troops killed in attack

Footage released by Hamas