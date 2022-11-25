Create New Account
Dancing Monkey
MidiSandy
Published Friday

When I was a little girl, there was a man with an accordion and a little monkey with a cap and a cup.  The man would play the accordion and the monkey would dance around.  Afterwards, the monkey would go the people gathered around on the city sidewalk  and hold out a little cup.  My mother would give me some change to put in the cup.  I was only a few years old, but it is still one of my fondest memories.

musicaccordionmidisandyfond memorydancing monkeycity sidewalkanother time

