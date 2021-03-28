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ASK THE EXPERTS 2: BBC PANORAMA RESPONSE [2021-03-01] - ORACLE FILMS (MIRRORED)
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152 views • March 28, 2021
ASK THE EXPERTS 2: BBC PANORAMA RESPONSE [2021-03-01] - ORACLE FILMS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sergeant Major at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6zfGsKx0jGH2/
ASK THE EXPERTS 2: BBC PANORAMA RESPONSE [2021-03-01] - ORACLE FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Never forget that the BBC is 100% Fake Mainstream Media News. You only watch it to see what the Globalists are pushing as the GOVERNMENT SANCTIONED DISINFORMA…
MORE
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sergeant Major at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6zfGsKx0jGH2/
ASK THE EXPERTS 2: BBC PANORAMA RESPONSE [2021-03-01] - ORACLE FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Never forget that the BBC is 100% Fake Mainstream Media News. You only watch it to see what the Globalists are pushing as the GOVERNMENT SANCTIONED DISINFORMA…
MORE
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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