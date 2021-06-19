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LEFT COMICALLY LOSES CONTROL OF CHINA VIRUS NARRATIVE
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61 views • June 19, 2021
If you weren’t already enjoying the way that the Left is totally losing control of the China Virus Narrative, Monday offered up a gem of encouragement in that direction when Jon Stewart hijacked the Late Show and went on an epic rant mocking the apparent idiocy of those who are still trying to pretend that the Wuhan bio-weapon lab point of origin for the China Virus is still a “conspiracy theory”...
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Referenced article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jon-stewart-hijacks-colbert-show-lab-leak-rant-liberal-twitter-explodes
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Referenced article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jon-stewart-hijacks-colbert-show-lab-leak-rant-liberal-twitter-explodes
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