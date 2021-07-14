THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 15 (subtítulos español)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 15: The Era of Depopulation… About our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs and Family Planning. The true story behind sex education and the LGBTQ movement. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod This is part 15 of 20 parts in total. Part 16 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal WHO COLLABORATING CENTRE for Sexual and Reproductive Health: (Available in several languages) https://www.bzga-whocc.de/en/publications/standards-in-sexuality-education/ Español: Parte 15: La era de la despoblación... Sobre nuestros alimentos, agua y productos de cuidado envenenados, sobre los transgénicos y la planificación familiar. La verdadera historia detrás de la educación sexual y el movimiento LGBTQ. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod Esta es la parte 15 de 20 partes en total. La parte 16 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma Telegram de FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal CENTRO COLABORADOR DE LA OMS para la Salud Sexual y Reproductiva: (Disponible en varios idiomas)
https://www.bzga-whocc.de/en/publications/standards-in-sexuality-education/