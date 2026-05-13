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How a 2012 Movie Deceived A Whole Generation with Ancient Lies
Michael Heiser unpacks how Ridley Scott’s 2012 film Prometheus—and other pop‑culture works like The Matrix—carry a modern, Gnostic‑flavored reinterpretation of Christian themes, especially the idea that life on Earth originated from outer space through intelligent “engineers” or alien creators.