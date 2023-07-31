Space maintainers play a crucial role in preserving a child's dental health and proper tooth alignment. Let's explore what space maintainers are and how they help in restoring and maintaining a healthy smile.
What are Space Maintainers?
1. Dental devices used when a baby tooth is lost prematurely.
2. Prevent neighboring teeth from shifting into the gap.
3. Preserve the space for the permanent tooth to erupt.
Types of Space Maintainers:
1. Band-and-Loop Maintainer: Attaches to adjacent teeth with a loop extending into the space.
2. Distal Shoe Maintainer: Inserts into the gum to hold space for a molar eruption.
Importance of Space Maintainers:
1. Prevents misalignment and crowding of permanent teeth.
2. Reduces the need for more extensive orthodontic treatment later.
Caring for Space Maintainers:
1. Keep the space maintainer clean with regular brushing.
2. Avoid sticky and hard foods to prevent damage.
If your child needs a space maintainer or for more information, visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/space-maintainers-restoring-proper-tooth-alignment-in-children
