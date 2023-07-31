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Space Maintainers Restoring Proper Tooth Alignment in Children
Desert Kids Dental
Desert Kids Dental
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17 views • July 31, 2023

Space maintainers play a crucial role in preserving a child's dental health and proper tooth alignment. Let's explore what space maintainers are and how they help in restoring and maintaining a healthy smile.


What are Space Maintainers?

1. Dental devices used when a baby tooth is lost prematurely.

2. Prevent neighboring teeth from shifting into the gap.

3. Preserve the space for the permanent tooth to erupt.


Types of Space Maintainers:

1. Band-and-Loop Maintainer: Attaches to adjacent teeth with a loop extending into the space.

2. Distal Shoe Maintainer: Inserts into the gum to hold space for a molar eruption.


Importance of Space Maintainers:

1. Prevents misalignment and crowding of permanent teeth.

2. Reduces the need for more extensive orthodontic treatment later.


Caring for Space Maintainers:

1. Keep the space maintainer clean with regular brushing.

2. Avoid sticky and hard foods to prevent damage.


If your child needs a space maintainer or for more information, visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/space-maintainers-restoring-proper-tooth-alignment-in-children



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dentaldesert dentalkid dentist
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