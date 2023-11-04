Create New Account
11/3/23 MRO 2024 Run! Isr_el DEWs, Carbon Capture for DEW
11/3/23: 3rd Anny of The Election coup, we see M Obama set to run for POTUS 2024. Meanwhile, Israel to openly use DEW weapons, setting off global awareness that carbon based laser weapons are being deployed in warfare....

Israel's DEW Launch:
https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2023/3/21/israeli-made-high-energy-laser-makes-debut

Carbon Capture is NOT for the Climate! It's for DEWs:

https://www.nre.navy.mil/organization/departments/aviation-force-projection-and-integrated-defense/aerospace-science-research-351/directed-energy-weapons-cdew-and-high-energy-lasers
https://www.rp-photonics.com/co2_lasers.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon-dioxide_laser
https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2023-01-23-Lockheed-Martin-Achieves-First-Light-In-Latest-Laser-Lab-Demonstration

Joel Gilbert's expose on Michelle Obama:
https://www.michelleobama24.com/

Valerie Jarret's Crimes in Chicago:
https://truepundit.com/meet-valerie-jarrett-one-of-chicagos-biggest-slum-lords-profited-from-ghetto-property-scheme-backed-by-state-senator-obama/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

