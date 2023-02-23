Create New Account
INSANE and Sobering News
The Open Scroll
Published a day ago

We turn our attention to some of the grand conspiracies of the hour, like the decimating of the food supply, crashing of the economy, sabotaging of key industries... For what reason? Soon, a one world antichrist leader will arise, and the people need to be softened up in advance, so he will be nearly universally accepted.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/InsaneSoberingNewsFeb23.mp4


Some resources referenced in this video:


Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies

https://yournews.com/2023/02/19/2517717/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us/


Is Your Baby 'Nonbinary'? Social Workers in Pennsylvania Are Now Required To Say

https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/is-your-baby-nonbinary-social-workers-in-pennsylvania-are-now-required-to-say/


Is the stock market about to crash -- short with charts - going to war

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSUVbLACL5c


Ignorance or EVIL?? You decide [Tufts Food Compass scoring System]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho3FGfQtK3I


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

