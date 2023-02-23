INSANE and Sobering News

We turn our attention to some of the grand conspiracies of the hour, like the decimating of the food supply, crashing of the economy, sabotaging of key industries... For what reason? Soon, a one world antichrist leader will arise, and the people need to be softened up in advance, so he will be nearly universally accepted.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/InsaneSoberingNewsFeb23.mp4
Some resources referenced in this video:
Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies
https://yournews.com/2023/02/19/2517717/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us/
Is Your Baby 'Nonbinary'? Social Workers in Pennsylvania Are Now Required To Say
https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/is-your-baby-nonbinary-social-workers-in-pennsylvania-are-now-required-to-say/
Is the stock market about to crash -- short with charts - going to war
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSUVbLACL5c
Ignorance or EVIL?? You decide [Tufts Food Compass scoring System]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho3FGfQtK3I
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.