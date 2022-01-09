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Spiritual Practice To Increase Your Spiritual Strength
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4 views • January 09, 2022
The perfect target that a demon will look for in order to take over possession of that person’s mind, body, spirit and soul would be someone that has the same or similar negative demonic spirit that they have.
If you enjoy my videos I would greatly appreciate your support that would allow me more time and the flexibility to continue to create new content and videos.
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I now have an account with Buy Me A Coffee where you can buy me a sandwich to support my work. I like sandwiches better than coffee.
If you enjoy my videos I would greatly appreciate your support that would allow me more time and the flexibility to continue to create new content and videos.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/elevatetogrow
I now have an account with Buy Me A Coffee where you can buy me a sandwich to support my work. I like sandwiches better than coffee.
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