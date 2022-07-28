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Coincidence or the Vaccine: Four Toronto Doctors Drop Dead in Four Days in July
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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598 views • July 28, 2022

As soon as I posted this video on my Twitter page it was immediately censored and I was suspended from my account, so they do not want this to be seen.

Four Canadian Doctors in the Toronto Area died last week. [Within one week of being offered their 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine]. Maybe three of them were part of the same vaccine lot like so many who are dying or getting injured.

Three of the doctors are from the same hospital system — Trillium Health, which serves Mississauga and western Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The deceased are:

Dr Paul D. Hannam, died July 16

Dr. Lorne E. Segall, died July 17

Dr. Stephen W. McKenzie, died July 18

Dr. Jakub T. Sawicki, died on or July 19

Doctor Hannam is confirmed to have died from a heart attack suffered while he was out running. The cause of death for the three other doctors have yet to be announced.

Related video:


TORONTO EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN REVEALS THE #1 HEALTH ISSUE HE IS SEEING NOW IN PEOPLE!! SAYS DOCTORS...

Chembuster

https://www.bitchute.com/video/z3KUbyK8sZ8S/


Related links:


Four Canadian Doctors in Toronto Area Died Last Week

https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/canadian-doctors-dead/


https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Paul-Davidson-Hannam/0161913-73694


https://www.legacy.com/ca/obituaries/theglobeandmail/name/paul-hannam-obituary?pid=202436186


https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Lorne-Elliot-Segall/0161922-73695


https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Jakub-Tomasz-Sawicki/0273261-95159


https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Stephen-Wayne-McKenzie/0025200-30023


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Keywords
coincidencevaccinedeathsvaccineinjuries
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