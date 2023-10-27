Create New Account
LAWLESS: Liberal Policies | American Blood. [trailer]
LAWLESS: Liberal Policies | American Blood. WATCH TRAILER NOW!


THE SHOCKING STORY THAT EXPOSES THE FALLOUT OF 'DEFUND THE POLICE’

America has a problem.Bad liberal policies have delegitimized the US Justice System and degenerated American culture. They've created a society sympathetic to criminals, not victims.  This isn't freedom, this is chaos.


Violence, drug addiction, and mental illness are sweeping America. We traveled across the country to expose how the Defund the Police movement is at the root of this epidemic. What really happened, and is it too late to take our country back?


https://lawless.dailycaller.com


lawlessdaily callernew documentaryliberal policiesamerican blood

