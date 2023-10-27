LAWLESS: Liberal Policies | American Blood. [trailer]

LAWLESS: Liberal Policies | American Blood. WATCH TRAILER NOW!
THE SHOCKING STORY THAT EXPOSES THE FALLOUT OF 'DEFUND THE POLICE’
Violence, drug addiction, and mental illness are sweeping America. We traveled across the country to expose how the Defund the Police movement is at the root of this epidemic. What really happened, and is it too late to take our country back?
https://lawless.dailycaller.com
