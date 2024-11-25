Former Prisoner Israa Jaabis Talks About Her Abuse in Zionist Prison, and Recovery in Jordan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rahmeh alMaharmeh files FPTV’s first report from Jordan in collaboration with Amman Net, an exclusive interview with Israa Jaabis about her abuse by Zionists, her recovery in Jordan, her son growing up without her presence, and her book “In Pain.”
Camera: Rahmeh alMaharmeh
Filmed: 10/11/2024
