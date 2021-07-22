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California Antifa riot organizer admits he gets paid by George Soros by a pyramid scheme business
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2 views • July 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). The California Antifa protest riot looting killing raping pillaging burning organizer admits that he is getting paid by George Soros to terrorize America. He admits that you just go to the GeorgeSoros.com website and sign up for his rioter job and write down how much money you want to get paid. Then you get a check directly from George Soros signed by him. He was invited to dinner by the Draco Prime royal bloodline reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic Satanist George Soros, and was told that if he gets more rioters, he will get paid double for every single person he recruits. It is like a pyramid scheme. George Soros is in charge of North America and was the “Phoenix” or the top Satanist before Barack Obama took over the position now. He is the boss who runs the U.S. president and congress. He reports to Semjaza the fallen angel Pleiadian alien (Nazi Semjase). George Soros manages both Donald Trump’s Nazi “Black Sun” Satanists and Hillary Clinton’s (the boss of Joe Biden’s clone) communist Rothschild Satanists. This is why Donald Trump keeps saying that he will arrest all of them and drain the swamp, so the dumb humans can remain docile and happy until they get exterminated, but George Soros is untouchable. The Nazis and Trump just keep sending out propaganda that Soros and Obama and all the Satanists have been arrested, every time we real Christians expose them, and the dumb human populace goes back to watching TV and eating popcorn, while we real Christians are getting persecuted horrifically for warning the humans and fighting the dark forces to restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist from exterminating the human specie. George Soros is a “Revelation 3:9 fake Jew” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar using the bloodline gene avatar body of the Amalekite Edomite Illuminati Satanist witches who hate the Jews and are trying to exterminate them. He was a Nazi working for the Nazi holocaust during World War 2, and he is now running the communist Antifa Satanist pedophile cannibal feminist New Age Wicca witches’ global child-trafficking ring for adrenochrome blood and human meat food and human DNA harvesting and child sex slaves. George Soros’ Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families own the tax agencies to embezzle taxes, and they own the banks, and they own the money printing, so they can make up money from thin air as much as they want. It is like paper to them. They know how stupid the sinful human homo-sapiens specie populace are who are slaves to their fake fiat money system that they created. The fallen angels’ NWO elites are now trying to create a digital currency system QFS (Quantum Financial System) based on their “Mark of the Beast” 4th COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine biometric ID tattoo Luciferase AI nanite Borg zombie technology. There are some humans who are capturing the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars that are breaking off cement from the pavements to throw at the police to incite violence between the humans, and handing them over to the police for arrest. George Soros’ groups are trying to start a race war, gender war, class war, martial law, but the Holy Spirit restrainer in us real Christians have stopped it up to now. Once we real Christians are finished with our warnings, and are raptured into heaven, and God’s judgment wrath begins, then the Illuminati NWO will be able to start their race war, gender war, class war, civil war, nuclear war, World War 3, and all hell will break loose. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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