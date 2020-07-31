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Dianne Feinstein warns Not to Hold China accountable for spread of COVID19!!?
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36 views • July 31, 2020
Dianne Feinstein: China is “a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations.”
It would be a "huge mistake” to hold China accountable for spread of COVID
It would be a "huge mistake” to hold China accountable for spread of COVID
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